On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Army Chief meets veterans, 'Veer Naris', and gallantry award recipients

Drass: On the eve of the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande met with veterans, 'Veer Naris,' gallantry medal recipients, and residents in Drass, Ladakh, to express his thanks.

After a nearly three-month fight in the frigid heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude areas like Tololing and Tiger Hill, the Indian Army stated on July 26, 1999, that "Operation Vijay" had successfully concluded, declaring victory.

On the eve of Kargil Victory Day 2023, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande met with veterans, Veer Naris, recipients of the Gallantry Awards, and the Awam of Dras and Kargil to express his appreciation. During the occasion, attendees were treated to a captivating display of military bands and cultural performances that highlighted the rich and diverse culture of #Ladakh. On Tuesday, the Indian Army tweeted, "#IndianArmy."—Inputs from Agencies