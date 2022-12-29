On January 1, TN Police will not permit any public celebrations after 1 am

Chennai (The Hawk): No public celebrations on New Year's Day after one o'clock morning would be permitted, according to the Tamil Nadu Police.

For the New Year's eve and early morning of January 1st, the state police will place 90,000 officers on duty around the state to uphold peace and order. Additionally, 10,000 house guards will be sent out to support the police officers.

According to a statement from the state DGP's office, vehicle inspections will be carried out throughout the state, and the public has been warned not to go swimming during the festivities.

The general people has been instructed to stop every three hours and relax before continuing their long-distance journeys. Additionally, authorities have asked the people to lock their homes and notify the neighbourhood police station if they are leaving the station.

Additionally, according to the statement, all hotels and resorts must abide with any restrictions put in place by the police during the festivities.

Additionally, according to the police, the places of worship have enough protection in place, and anyone found causing trouble there would be detained.

On New Year's Eve, traffic will be monitored by CCTV cameras mounted on patrol cars, and anyone caught drinking and driving or participating in bike racing will face the consequences.

According to the Tamil Nadu Police, police checkpoints will be set up at all the main locations where the general public congregates, including beaches and other public areas.

(Inputs from Agencies)