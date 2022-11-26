On India's Constitution Day, terrorists attacked the city of Mumbai. 14 years ago: PM

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 14 years ago, as India was commemorating Constitution Day, it was subjected to the largest terrorist attack in Mumbai in its history by anti-humanitarian forces.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Supreme Court's Constitution Day ceremonies. The Prime Minister reflected on the tragic event in India's past as the nation celebrated the historic Constitution Day and noted that on November 26, 2004, the enemies of mankind carried out the largest terrorist attack on India in its history.

He paid respects to those who perished in the heinous terrorist assault in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister emphasised that, given the current state of the world, the world is hopeful in light of India's expanding economy and positive worldwide reputation. India is moving forward with full force and taking pride in its diversity, he claimed, overcoming all initial concerns about its stability. He hailed the Constitution with making this possible.

He referenced to the Preamble's opening three words, "We the People," and remarked, "We the people is an appeal, a pledge, and an affirmation. The Constitution's spirit embodies the spirit of India, which served as the world's first democracy." The Constitution "has incorporated all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation in the current era," he continued.

The PM emphasised the youth-centric nature of the Constitution by saying that it is renowned for its openness, being futuristic, and its contemporary perspective. He recognised the importance of young people and their power in all facets of India's development.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction that, as the mother of democracy, the nation is upholding the principles of the constitution and that pro-people policies are empowering the nation's poor and women. The judiciary is taking various steps to ensure prompt justice, he continued, and laws are being made simpler and more accessible for regular residents.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to work as a team to enhance India's standing and reputation around the world as the country prepares to assume the G20 leadership in a week. He added, "The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further enhanced. It is our common obligation."

The Prime Minister recalled the era when the Constitution was drafted and the challenges that faced the nation, emphasising the need to raise youth awareness of the Constitution in order for them to have a better understanding of concepts like empowerment and equality. "Our kids should be informed of all these subjects," he noted, referring to what transpired during the Constituent Assembly's discussions at the time.

The Prime Minister referred to the Amrit Kaal as the "Kartavya Kaal," and he emphasised that in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, which marks the nation's 75th anniversary of independence and our start of the next 25 years of growth, the nation's obligation to itself comes first and foremost. "The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is a period for nation-serving obligations. Our obligations are our top priority, whether they pertain to individuals or institutions "The PM commented. He emphasised that by adhering to one's "kartavya path," the nation can advance to new levels of development.

The Prime Minister used the time when there were 15 women in India's Constituent Assembly as an example, highlighting women like Dakshayani Velayudhan who had to overcome obstacles to get there.

The prime minister noted that it is uncommon to talk about the efforts of women like Dakshaini Velayudhan and noted that she made significant contributions on numerous issues involving Dalits and labourers. He cited Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Hansa Mehta, and Durgabai Deshmukh as examples of women who made important contributions to issues affecting women.

Since 2015, November 26 has been designated as Constitution Day to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. During the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled a number of new projects related to the e-court project, including the Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court, and S3WaaS Websites.

Dr. D.Y. Chandradud, Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Prof. S.P. Baghel, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, President of Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani

