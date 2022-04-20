On Diwali, Air Journey Will Start From Nath Nagari Air Terminal: AAI

Bareilly: Airport Authority of India has claimed to start an air journey on Diwali from Nath Nagari Air Terminal of Bareilly. AAI Regional Director Sanjeev Kumar Singh gave information about the preparations for starting an air journey.Singh also expressed some concern about the delayed construction due to the rain. Said, the speed of construction work will be increased to start the flight from the air terminal when the rain is over.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh said that tenders for all the works including building construction of Nath Nagari Air Terminal have been issued. The job of making taxis and aprinas is in progress. Work from the rain has been tremendously affected. Air terminal has water on the ground. The construction work has to be stopped. He said that airport authorities are working on the plan to make air travel from Bareilly to Diwali at all times. Apart from AAI, local departments also have to do some work in air terminal.The meeting of our officials is taking place with them, with the Bareilly administration. Right now, there is no hiatus line shift from the land of the air terminal. Optical fiber has not only been done. The approach road of the air terminal is also to be constructed. If the local departments have completed their work in time, then the air travel on Diwali will begin. AAI Regional Director Sanjeev Kumar Singh said that to make the taxi link, the boundary of the Trishul Air force should be broken. Our work is not affected due to the NOC of the Ministry of Defense. The work of making taxis in two parts is going on. Task-making work is going on to the boundaries of Trishul Airbase. After getting the NOC of the Ministry of Defense, taxi link will be prepared till the runway of Trishul.



