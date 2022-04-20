On Day One, Lucknow Metro Stuck For An Hour; Over 100 Rescued

Lucknow: Over 100 passengers today got stuck inside a Lucknow Metro train for more than an hour due to a technical snag on the first day of its commercial run, drawing flak from former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Around 7.15 am, the train, on the way from Charbagh to the Transport Nagar metro station, developed a technical snag and emergency brakes were applied between Durgapuri and Mawaiya stations, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation senior PRO Amit Kumar Srivastava said.

The lights and the air-conditioning system were not working when the train stopped near the Mawaiya metro station.

As many as 101 passengers travelling on the train were rescued through the emergency rear exit and were taken to the Durgapuri Metro station safely, he said.

They traveled to the Transport Nagar Metro station on a different train.

"During the intervening period, LMRC officials provided proper care and support to all passengers on the train. The staff/officials at the Durgapuri Metro station ensured the commuters didnt face further inconvenience," Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh, who had engaged in a Twitter war with CM Yogi Adityanath to claim credit for the metro services in run-up to its launch in the city yesterday, again took to the same medium to attack the Centre.

"Lucknow metro was ready, Centre took lot of time for giving CMRS (Commissioner Metro Railway Safety) even after that metro stopped on the first day...(sic)," he tweeted.

Before the maiden run of the metro yesterday, Akhilesh had posted his photographs on his Twitter handle with team members and officials of the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation.

The photos were clicked when Akhilesh was the chief minister and they were published as full-page advertisements in leading newspapers here.

On its part, the CM office posted a 2.27-minute video on its official Twitter handle, in which Adityanath is seen saying, "Your wish has finally come true. This metro is yours. This is a gift for your from the central and state governments."

The affected train was withdrawn and taken to the Transport Nagar workshop/depot for troubleshooting.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party workers, donning red caps, gathered at the Transport Nagar metro station to take a ride asserting the project was initiated by their leader Akhilesh.

"We have valid metro cards but the police are not allowing us entry," said an angry SP leader, who along with others were engaged in sloganeering outside the station.

Police had to resort to cane charge to disperse them. The station had to be closed for some time to prevent any untoward incident.

The SP workers were later allowed to take the ride when they promised that they would remain disciplined.

Passengers had to face tough time due to the stuck train.

"I was excited about the metro journey. I took the train from Charbagh to reach airport to catch a flight to Delhi at 8.45 AM but got stranded and missed the flight," Gaurav told reporters. Ashish, a student, said he would not be allowed entry in the school as he got stranded and late. "I took the train to reach early but due to the snag I am late now," he said.

But his excitement has not disappeared. "I will again take the metro ride tomorrow."

Adityanath had jointly inaugurated the maiden run of the metro with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday. Governor Ram Naik was also present on the occasion.

The 8.5-km priority corridor runs from Transport Nagar to Charbagh in the city.