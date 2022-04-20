On Day Of Police System Switch, Fire In Noida SSP Office

Noida: With the Uttar Pradesh government switching to the commissionerate system of policing in Gautam Budh Nagar district here, a major controversy has erupted up as neither any police commissioner has taken the charge yet nor any of his subordinate DCP and ACP has joined the office.

However, on Tuesday, before the introduction of the system in the district, all the files of the district Senior Superintendent of Police were found burnt in a mysterious fire that broke out in the district police headquarters compound in Surajpur area of Greater Noida.

Soon after the incident, a high level probe was ordered into the incident.

A source said, "Cleanliness was underway in the office of Senior Superintendent of Police present in Surajpur Collectorate premises on Tuesday morning. Suddenly, a minor fire was noticed in the corner of the SSP office complex. The fire burnt a pile of important files".

By the time the district police top officers reached the spot, the fire was already extinguished.

A source at the Gautam Budh Nagar district police headquarters told IANS on condition of anonymity, "Many of the files burnt in the fire had Gangster Goonda Act written on it".

When asked by IANS about this, Kumar Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (rural) Gautam Budh Nagar, said, "The matter is being investigated. The initial probe has revealed that these were old files. Still, it is too early to reach a conclusion. The incident is being investigated".

The incident took place on a day when the new and first police commissioner was to take charge. Was it a coincidence?

When asked, the Superintendent of Police told IANS, "We have not yet gathered much information yet. Only after investigation, something can be said in a detailed way."

(Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be reached at sanjeev.c@ians.in)

--IANS