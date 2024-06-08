    Menu
    On camera: Sword-wielding man kills woman in Punjab's Mohali

    June8/ 2024
    The assailant, armed with a sword, chased and repeatedly attacked the woman as captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

    Chandigarh: A 31-year-old woman was killed by a 36-year-old man in Mohali's Phase-5 on Saturday, police said.

    The woman was attacked when she was on the way to her workplace, they said.

    The motive of the attacker was yet to be ascertained.

    The incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the area.

    CCTV footage showed that a man, who was holding a sword, allegedly attacked the woman on the road, said police.

    The sword-wielding accused could be seen chasing the woman and then attacking her multiple times.

    The woman, who suffered multiple injuries, was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

    Further investigation was underway, police said.

