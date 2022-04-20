On a steadily growing path, over 3 Lakh Recoveries in the last 24 hours

More than 29.16 crore COVID tests conducted across the country

New Delhi (The Hawk): The number of COVID tests conducted across the country has crossed 29.16 cr today. 29,16,47,037 have been conducted as on date.India's cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,62,93,003 today.

The National Recovery Rate is 81.77% with 3,00,732 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 73.49% of the new recoveries.

India's active case trajectory is shown below and daily positivity rate now stands at 21.19%



3,68,147 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.



Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar reported 73.78% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,647. It is followed by Karnataka with 37,733 while Kerala reported 31,959 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 34,13,642. It now comprises 17.13% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 63,998 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.



Twelve States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for 81.46% of India's total Active Cases.



The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10% and is continuously declining.



3,417 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



Ten States account for 74.54% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (669) followed by Delhi (407) and Uttar Pradesh with 288 daily deaths.

Three States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Lakshadweep and Arunachal Pradesh.

