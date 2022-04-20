OMG: Selena Gomez will attend 2015 Grammy Awards with Zedd!

Singer Selena Gomez will reportedly grace this year�s Grammy Awards with music producer Zedd, and one person who is said to be �depressed� about this is her former boyfriend Justin Bieber. According to a source, Gomez, 22, is moving forward with her new life with Zedd, 25, in a big way, and it�s making Bieber, 20, feel devastated, reports hollywoodlife.com. �Selena�s totally with Zedd now. They�re going to the Grammys together and Justin is super depressed about it,� the source said. Gomez and Bieber were seen together in the 2011 American Music Awards and the 2011 and 2013 Billboard Music Awards. The 2015 Grammy awards will take place Feb 8 at the Staples Center here