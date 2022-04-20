OMG: Kim Kardashian flaunts her naked derriere again for a magazine cover

Kim Kardashian has done it again � the reality TV star can be seen bending over and baring her naked derriere, on the cover of a magazine�s March issue. A copy of the photograph was posted on Twitter by a fanpage of Kim Monday, reports a popular website. In the photograph, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing nothing below her waist. She donned a black jacket, a pair of lacy socks, and black heels. Her eyebrows seem bleached, and Kim is seen smoking a cigarette while staring back at the camera. The racy shot was captioned: �SNEAK PEAK: Kim Kardashian West styled in Prada by Katie Grand for LOVE Magazine. Photo by Steven Klein #BOOM. (sic)� This isn�t the first time Kim has bared her naked buttocks for a magazine spread. Back in November 2014, she made headlines with her cover for Paper Magazine. At that time, Kim showed off her nude back, baring her well-oiled derriere while holding a black dress she just peeled off.