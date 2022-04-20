OMG: Jacqueline Fernandez �KICKED� out of Salman Khan�s Kick sequel?

While shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala�s big budget action flick Kick, the Sri Lankan beauty became close friends with Bhai. However, their equation is no longer the same it seems� We all know Salman Khan recently attended the Arab Indo Bollywood Awards 2015 in Dubai along with other B-town celebs. While the Being Human superstar entertained the crowd with his moves, at the starry event he also revealed something which I am sure must have raised many eyebrows. At the AIBA 2015, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor spoke about his good friend-cum-filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and how the two may team again for Kick sequel. That�s when Salman also made it quite clear that his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez won�t be part of their film this time around. SK apparently said, �Sajid and I will work together then� whenever it happens. However, there will be no Jacqueline. She has been �Kick�ed out. Now we will find someone else.� We dunno what was gone wrong between Salman and Jacky but one thing is sure, they certainly aren�t close anymore. In fact, Ms Fernandez was supposed to do an item number in Khan�s production venture Hero but the song eventually got canned as the makers felt it would only increase the run time of the film. And all this happened after Jacqueline had already started rehearsing for her item number. That�s another incident which does prove that things aren�t good between the Kick co-stars. Also, the Roy actress was the only on who didn�t visit Salman during his whole hit-and-run case hearing which took place last month. So clearly something is off but �WHY� is what something we all want to know, hai na?