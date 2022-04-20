OMG! Narendra Modi plastered all over Rakhi Sawant�s ugly dress at pre-Independence Day 2016 party in Chicago

Rakhi Sawant is back with what she does best! The controversial popular face of entertainment industry turned heads when she attended a pre-Independence party in Chicago, USA. Rakhi Sawant was spotted wearing a rather unusual custom-made outfit for the party. You would be surprised to see that Rakhi was wearing a low cut short black dress with pictures of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi plastered all over this dress. The controversial queen was seen sporting the custom-made Narendra Modi dress in public and dancing at this event. She had no qualms about how Narendra Modi�s picture was strategically placed on Rakhi�s dress. She was caught dancing with the guests at this pre-Independence party in Chicago wearing this garish dress, you can watch the video below. <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> Ever since the images of Rakhi Sawant wearing this dress with Narendra Modi�s picture imprinted on it surfaced online, people have been verbally bashing the controversial queen. While some of them found this particular gesture of Rakhi downright disrespectful to our Prime Minister, the event organiser said that Rakhi is very patriotic, and being an open minded person this is her way to show her respect and admiration for our leader.

One of the FIA Chicago Trustee Mr Shareef was indeed upset with this whole lot of drama put up by Rakhi Sawant as she always wants controversy. Shareef said it is total disrespect to the Prime Minister of India. He said, � I�m sure the Consulate General will take action on this since he has always been very particular about the roles and there is an official code of ethics. I am demanding the Consulate should take action on this, having the Prime Minister�s picture on your body in a half dress in this way just unacceptable.��india.com