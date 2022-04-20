OMG! Freida Pinto shares kiss with TV show host Kathie Lee Gifford

New Delhi: Freida Pinto has gained quite a fan following across the world. And she took her fans by surprise when she shared a kiss with television show host Kathie Lee Gifford. And all for a good cause. 'The Today Show' aired on Wednesday showed the beautiful Pinto take the Twizzler charity challenge in support of raising funds and awareness for Autism. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie 'Desert Dancer' for which she took intense dance lessons for more than a year. The movie is based on Afshin Ghaffarian, who risked his life for his dream to become a dancer despite a nationwide dancing ban in Iran. The film also stars Reece Ritchie, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Cullen, and others.