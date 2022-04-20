OMG! Dhanush kisses Akshara Haasan�s butt

Dhanush�s bindaas avatar in Akshara Haasan�s debut film is definitely entertaining. In the latest promo of the film Shamitabh the actor is seen kissing Akshara�s butt! Yes, that�s true. When provoked by the heroine to go kiss her a*#, Dhanush obliges and does the needful. Crazy isn�t it? Akshara is visibly upset about the actor�s popularity amongst his heroines. And so when Dhanush tries to flirt with her and plant a kiss an angry Haasan asks him to buzz off. Only to be surprised with a kiss on her butt!