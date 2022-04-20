Omar Hits Out At PDP Over BJP's Decision To Appoint Yogi Adityanath As UP CM

Srinagar: Upping the ante at Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, main Opposition of the state National Conference (NC) working President Omar Abdullah today said,"your friends and allies have chosen a man who called for the dead bodies of Muslim women to be raped, as CM." Meanwhile, in an apparent referral to the Muslims of UP, the former Chief Minister of J&K said 18 per cent (or there about) of the population of India's most populous state must be terrified of what the future has in store for them. In a series of tweets, Mr Abdullah expressed disappointment and anguish over appointment of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh (UP). "Congratulations @MehboobaMufti. Your friends & allies have chosen a man who called for the dead bodies of Muslim women to be raped as CM," Mr Abdullah wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter. "Do you still want to try and fool the people of Kashmir, especially those who trusted you in 2014, that a new Vajpayee like era is starting," he asked Ms Mehbooba. "They say a person is known by the company they keep & while you can't choose your relatives you can choose your friends. Well chosen slow," he said. Lashing out at the ruling party in the centre, he said can the spokespersons of the BJP now put to rest their often repeated assertion that the RSS is only a social organisation. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said,"and while I'm at it, I wonder if the leaders of Malaysia and Qatar, to name but two, are thinking they were a bit hasty with their congratulations." Mr Abdullah was referring to leaders of these countries congratulating PM Modi for the victor of his party in UP Assembly elections. Meanwhile, hitting out at the Chief Minister-designate of UP, he said 'if Mahant Adityanath has his way, India will have zero Muslims, but what's a little bit of 'inconsequential' hysterics between friends'. "Which begs the question -- does this apply to the Central Government? What about Rajasthan? Maharashtra? J&K? Madhya Pradesh? Goa? Etc, Etc," Mr Abdullah was reacting to a tweet which reac, "#YogiAdityanath as UP CM. Because when you make the naughtiest guy in class the class monitor, he behaves the best." Going by that logic & the hammering he took from the press after March 11th Rahul Gandhi has nothing to fear now, he said while reacting to another tweet which read, "If you are in politics and the Indian media starts hating you, you have a really bright future. #modi #yogiadityanath."

UNI

