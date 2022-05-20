Omar backs Farooq over The Kashmir Files' remarks

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday backed his father and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah over his remarks that the The Kashmir Files' film has spread hatred in the valley. Omar Abdullah also claimed that some Kashmiri Pandits have told him that the film has created a major hurdle in the return of community to the valley.

"Dr Farooq sahib has not said something wrong. He has said the right thing. Today people fear to tell truth," Omar Abdullah told reporters in Rajouri in reply to a question about his reaction about the remarks of his father. He said that his father had just said that films are being used to spread hatred in this country. "Is it not the right? I want to tell you the film which Farooq sahib is talking about was used to spread hatred. Entire Kashmiri society has been defamed," he said. Omar Abdullah claimed some Kashmiri Pandits were worried that the film has created a hurdle in their return to the valley. "They (Kashmiri Pandits) told me that they want establishment of brotherhood. I want the situation to become normal so that they return to Kashmir and live in their homes instead of camps," former chief minister said. Farooq Abdullah had on Monday said if the gap between the communities is to be bridged, hateful campaigns like The Kashmir Files' film and incessant Hindu-Muslim debates by the media have to be stopped. Farooq Abdullah said The Kashmir Files' was a baseless movie which has spread hatred across the country and in Kashmir.

In a reply to a question on selective killings of Hindus in Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said, "Please ask this question to the present day rulers as to when will these selective killings end". They (government) had told the entire world that Article 370 is the reason for gun culture and separatism in Kashmir. Two-and-half-years have passed since the abrogation of Article 370, but targeted killings are taking place even today," he said. On the conviction of JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, he said the court has the right to pronounce the decision after completing the process. "The person against whom the verdict has been delivered has the right to approach the higher courts. I cannot say what Yasin Malik can do in this as it is purely up to him," he said. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pandita lashed out at the father-son duo for their comments. "As many as dozens of Hindus have been selectively killed by terrorists since abrogation of Article 370. Threat letters are being issued to them to leave the valley. Is it not the same pattern of 1990 that Kashmiri Hindus employees are being terrorised to leave the valley," Pandita said. The BJP leader accused the two former chief ministers of trying to cover up the fact that selective killings have triggered a fear psychosis among the Hindus of the valley.—PTI