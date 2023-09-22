Omar Abdullah welcomes Mirwaiz’s release from house arrest, Mehbooba says tussle in BJP for credit

Srinagar: Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Friday welcomed the release of senior religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest. While Omar said that all eyes would now be on the Friday sermon at the Jamia Masjid. Mehbooba took a dig at BJP.

Omar said in his X post, “I welcome the step taken by the administration in J&K to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest.

“I hope that they allow him to move freely, interact with people & resume his social/religious responsibilities. Today eyes in Kashmir will be on the Mirwaiz as he delivers his first Friday sermon in Jamia Masjid after 2019.”

Mehbooba Mufti in her post said, "Finally Mirwaiz Umer Farooq will walk a free man after years of LGs admin’s denial about his detention. As a religious head he is held in high regard by muslims across J&K. Unfortunate that a tussle has already begun between BJPs various political outfits to claim credit for his release."

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will lead the Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday after 4 years.

The management of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar city known as the Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid said that senior police officials visited the residence of Mirwaiz on Thursday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house arrest in his city outskirts Nigeen residence since August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated, according to the senior leader and his supporters.

