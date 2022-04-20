Omar Abdullah detained at US airport for checks

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was stopped at a New York airport for two hours on Monday for extra immigration checks. "Another `random' secondary immigration check upon landing in the US. Thrice in three visits, the randomness is growing tiresome now," Abdullah, 46, tweeted shortly after midnight. "I just spent TWO hours in a holding area and this happens EVERY time..." the National Conference leader said. "I'm here to speak at an event organised by NYU but I almost wish I'd stayed at home instead... That's two hours well and truly wasted!!" Abdullah said.