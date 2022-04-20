Omar Abdullah condemns terrorist attack on former J-K SPO, family

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday condemned the 'cowardly' terrorist attack on former Jammu and Kashmir Special Police Officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmed and his wife and daughter at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama district.





In a tweet, Abdullah said, "I unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly militant attack on the Jammu and Kashmir police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat and their loved ones find strength during this terrible time."





Terrorists shot dead Ahmed, his wife and their daughter at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama, as per the Kashmir Police on late Sunday evening.





Former SPO and his wife were laid to rest today.





"Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired indiscriminately. In this terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to his injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)



