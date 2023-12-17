Oman Sultan's India visit paves way for new, positive stage in developing ties: Foreign Minister Albusaidi

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's India Visit Cements Historic Relations, Paving the Way for Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation: Emphasizing Joint Vision and Multifaceted Collaboration Across Key Sectors.

New Delhi [India]: Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi has said Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's India visit constitutes a major milestone that builds on historical relations and paves the way for a new, positive stage in developing bilateral ties, Oman News Agency reported.

The Oman Foreign Minister said the Sultan's visit underscores the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sayyid Badr further said that the visit represents a joint commitment to strengthen cooperation that stems from the long-standing foundations of friendship, cultural and economic exchange and continuous interaction between the peoples of the two friendly nations, according to the Oman News Agency.



The Oman Sultan arrived in the national capital on Friday for a three-day state visit. He was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, at the Delhi Airport.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in the Oman Sultan's honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

The two leaders expressed their keenness to promote bilateral relations and enhance partnerships between India and Oman in various areas.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman Sultan held a meeting in Delhi and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, and innovation. The two leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral ties.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "Had an excellent meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. Reviewing the full range of bilateral ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, innovation and more."



During the delegation-level talks, PM Modi and Haitham bin Tariq adopted a new 'India-Oman joint vision, a partnership for the future' under which both countries will work in ten different areas.

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr said the Sultan's meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirm the existence of tangible cooperation that focuses on Oman-India's future perspectives on prioritising engagements in the fields of economy, technology, energy, trade and investment.

The Sultan's visit to India concluded with the endorsement of a joint vision that identified several basic areas of cooperation, reflecting the two countries' desire to conclude a joint economic partnership agreement, said the minister.

This partnership envisages consolidating cooperation in the fields of maritime security, the fight against terrorism and space technologies, said Sayyid Badr, noting that bilateral cooperation also covers a wide range of topics like research, training and cultural exchanges, according to Oman News Agency.



Sayyid Badr, expressed Oman's welcome for this boost to relations with India, which, he observed, would significantly contribute to stability and security in the Indian Ocean region.

He said: "The move will also help achieve our joint goals of sustainable economic development that generates benefits to the two countries and the region at large."

—ANI