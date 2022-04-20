Oman''s daily oil production up 12.83% in March

Muscat: Oman''s oil ministry said in a statement that the country''s daily oil production increased by 12.83 per cent month on month in March this year.

It said Oman''s daily production of crude oil and condensate last month amounted to 1.08 million barrels, according to the monthly report issued by the Omani Ministry of Oil and Gas, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the daily export quantities of Omani crude oil stood at 738,348 barrels in March, down by 12.31 per cent compared with that of February, the statement pointed out.

It added that China imported 90 percent of the total Omani oil exports in March 2020, up by 2.47 per cent from a month ago.

