Om Puri highly offended by Mallika Sherawat�s comment!

The two will soon be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming political drama, Dirty Politics A snide comment passed on actor Om Puri by his Dirty Politics co-star Mallika Sherawat threatens to snowball into an avalanche of bad publicity with Om taking umbrage to the comment. As it turns out, Mallika declared, between fits of giggles on Comedy Nights With Kapil that Om dyed his hair before doing the love-making scene with her. A source from the film�s crew informs, �Om ji was very upset with Mallika�s remark. He immediately confronted her. She apologised. But the damage was done. After that there was a coldness between them. They may not promote the film together.� Om, who isn�t one to mince words, admitted, �Yes, I did confront Mallika when I heard what she had said somewhere about me. I didn�t see the show. But people told me about it. She said it was a mistake. But what kind of a mistake is this? You put your co-star, who is far more experienced than you, up for ridicule on national television. And say it�s a mistake?� Earlier� Interestingly, when Mallika had done an item song with Om in Bin Bulaaye Baraati, he had re-christened her �Mallika Sharaafat� for her professional conduct