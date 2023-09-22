Om Birla warns BJP LS MP Ramesh Bidhuri of action after Oppn objects to derogatory remarks against BSP's Danish Ali

New Delhi: Amid serious objections raised by opposition parties led by the Congress against BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remark used in the Parliament against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, Speaker Om Birla has warned the lawmaker of strict action if such behaviour is repeated again in future.

Bidhuri on Thursday, while participating in the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha, used abusive language against Ali.

His remarks were later expunged from the records.

Speaker Om Birla has warned the BJP MP and said that if he repeats such kind of behaviour in the Parliament, then strict action will be taken against him, sources said.

The Congress in a tweet sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he had heard the kind of objectionable language the BJP MP had used against a fellow lawmaker on the basis of religion.

"We are sure you (PM) must have heard this and now you will definitely promote him," the Congress posted on X.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP from Rajya Sabha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, also objected to Bidhuri's language against BSP MP Danish Ali.

"Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP @KDanishAli. No shame left. This is sickening," she posted on X.

"Will speaker LS take note and take action?" she added.

"Maryadapurush @ombirlakota - feel free initiate a privilege motion against me for calling you out. Will be happy to face any committees. But am asking you here and now - what action are you taking against @rameshbidhuri?" Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked the Speaker.

—IANS