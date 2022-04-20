    Menu
    Olympian boxer Sakti Mazumdar dies of heart attack

    April20/ 2022

    New Delhi: Former India boxer Sakti Mazumdar, who had represented India at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, died today after suffering a heart attack. He was 89. He had reached the second round in the men's flyweight event at the 1952 Olympics after getting a walkover. PTI

