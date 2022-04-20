Olivia Wilde, Garrett Hedlund to return for 'Tron 3'

Los Angeles: Actress Olivia Wilde and Garrett Hedlund are returning for third 'Tron' movie with director Joseph Kosinski. The actors will reprise their characters from 2010's 'Tron: Legacy' in the sequel, said the Hollywood Reporter. Legacy was the sequel to the 1982 sci-fi film that took place inside a computer world known as the Grid and starred Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner. Disney revisited the world with 'Legacy'.