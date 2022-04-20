olice to attach property of Vikas Dubey's brother

Kanpur (UP): The Kanpur police are now preparing to attach the property of Deep Prakash Dubey, brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

The police have moved an application in the court to seek permission for attaching Deep's properties.

Deep Prakash Dubey has been absconding since July 3 when eight policemen were shot dead in an encounter in Bikru village, allegedly by his brother Vikas and others.

A police official said, "Deep has not presented himself before police despite being asked to do so. He is absconding. We have moved an application in the court to seek permission for attaching his property. Once we receive this permission, we shall take the necessary steps."

Sarla Dubey, mother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, had already urged her younger son Deep Prakash Dubey, through the media, to surrender before the police or else he and his family will be killed.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest of Deep Prakash Dubey.

Deep Prakash's wife Anjali, their children and his mother live in Indralok Colony in Krishna Nagar area in Lucknow and have been interrogated several times by the police.

