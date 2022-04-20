Oli To Invite Modi To Celebrate Sita Bibaha Panchami

Kathmandu: Nepal Government on Thursday decided to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country on the occasion of 'Bibaha Panchami' — the wedding procession of Lord Rama from Ayodhya to Janakpur in Nepal — which falls on December 12.

"We have decided to write to Indian PM Modi inviting him for a state visit to Nepal on December 12 on the occasion of 'Bibaha Panchami', the media reported here. This will be PM Modi's fifth visit to the Himalayan nation.

According to the Kathmandu Post, Modi will bring the 'baraat' from Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama to Janakpur where Sita was born.

"Discussions and preparations are going on about the visit of PM Modi to Janakpur, but his visit is yet to be confirmed," the the local papers quoted Prime Minister Oli's Press Adviser Kundan Aryal as saying.

During the 4th BIMSTC Summit held in August in Nepal, both the Prime Ministers had discussed the plan of Modi taking part in the Bibaha Panchami and then inaugurating the Janakpur-Jayanagar railway track, the papers said. The report sais both Modi and Oli will jointly inaugurate the Janakpur-Jayanagar railway line that has almost completed its test drive.

In May, Modi had visited Janakpur where he inaugurated a bus service between Ayodhya-Jankpur and announced Rs 100 crore aid to the Province No 2. Janakpur is known as the birthplace of Sita. A massive Janaki temple was built in memory of Sita in 1910. The three-storied structure made entirely of stone and marble is 50-metre high and spread over 4860 sq feet. UNI