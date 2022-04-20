Oli's Move Will Not Affect Party's Unification, Says Prachanda

Kathmandu: Pushpa Kamal Dahal, co-chair of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Monday said that the party is unified and it won't be deterred by anyone's step which is against the party and the country.

This comes after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament on Sunday at Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's recommendation and announced the dates for the general elections to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021.

"Our party is unified and it won't be deterred by any person step which is against the party, country, and the people," Pushpa Kamal Dahal said in a release.

"To safeguard the Federal Democratic Republic which is the outcome of people's sacrifice needs to be safeguarded at this point of time. For Nation's prosperity and for the Communist Movements future, unity amongst all is the need of the hour," Dahal added.

On Sunday, the seven Cabinet Ministers had submitted their resignations after the proposal of Oli for the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President.

The seven Ministers who have submitted their resignations are -- Barsha Man Pun, Minister for Energy, Shakti Basnet, Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Minister for Education, Rameshwar Ray Yadav, Minister for Labour, Bina Magar, Minister for Drinking Water, Ghana Shyam Bhusal, Minister for Agriculture and Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Tourism.

Meanwhile, both the Opposition and the factions of the ruling party had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the Parliament deeming it as unconstitutional, according to sources.

The Nepal PM has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal.

—ANI