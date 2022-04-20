Oldest UP Govt Corporation Set To Be Closed

Lucknow: One of the oldest corporations of the state, Uttar Pradesh Employees Welfare Corporation or Karamchari Kalyan Nigam, is set to be closed.

The UP government on Tuesday set up a high-level committee headed by state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna to give its recommendation within a fortnight for it including the VRS and adjustment in other departments of the employees. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

State government spokesperson said that the committee would given its recommendation on various aspects and did not rule out its closure. The Corporation was set up in 1965 and presently has around 1000 employees and runs around 160 depot in the state.

Earlier, it used to sell household goods and other items at subsidized rates to the state employees but after the introduction of GST, the corporation failed to provide subsidized rate of the items leading to its financial bankruptcy. UNI