    Oldest tigress of India 'Machhli' dies

    April20/ 2022


    The oldest tigress of India 'Machhli' died on Thursday. She was 19 years old, according to reports. Known as T-16 with the codename, 'Machhli' was one of the most famous tigress of Ranthambore National Park. The iconic tigress was given other titles such as Queen Mother of tigers, Tigress Queen of Ranthambore and Lady of the Lakes.

