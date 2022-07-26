Old, rusted hand grenade found in Pune

Pune: An old and rusted hand grenade was found in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday morning, police said.

Some locals spotted the hand grenade at an open space near the Mula river in Manjari Khurd area and alerted the police, BDDS senior police inspector Prabhakar Dhage said.

A BDDS team then reached the spot and inspected it, he said.

"It was an old, rusted hand grenade which might have been discarded as scrap. The BDDS carried it away safely. There is nothing to worry," the official said.

—PTI