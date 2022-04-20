Old Aged Woman Dies In Quarantine Centre In Pauri District

Dehradun: An old aged woman who had been put in a quarantine centre in Pauri district died on Friday night. Earlier 5 people have died in Uttarakhand due to Coronavirus. The woman was said to be suffering from many ailments. The Gram Pradhan said that she had been suffering from heart disease since a long time. Dikhuli Devi aged 77 who was the wife of Chandan Singh had returned from Delhi on 21 May to Gram Ssabha Pipli. She had been quarantined at the Panchayat Ghar. Last night she complained of pain in the chest and died . The health department has sent the sample of the woman for testing.





