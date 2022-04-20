Ola to enter UK market

Manchester: After Australia, Indian ride-hailing company Ola is set to foray into the UK market, starting with South Wales and Greater Manchester.

The company, which had started operations in Australia earlier this year, plans to offer services across the UK by the end of this year, Ola said in a statement.

"Ola has obtained licences to operate in South Wales and Greater Manchester, and will launch operations in South Wales within the next month," it said.

Ola added that it will be the only ride-hailing app in the UK to offer passengers the option of Private Hire Vehicles (PHVs) and Black Cabs through one app, which will see additional transportation options being incorporated in the future.

The company is working with local authorities across the UK to expand nationwide by end of 2018, it said.

The Bengaluru-based company will include DBS screened drivers and processes such as 24/7 voice support, options to share ride details with emergency contacts and in-app emergency features for passengers' safety.

"Ola is excited to announce its plans for the UK, one of the world's most evolved transportation markets. The UK is a fantastic place to do business and we look forward to providing a responsible, compelling, new service that can help the country meet its ever demanding mobility needs," Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

He added that the company will continue to engage with policymakers and regulators in the UK as it expands across the country.

In Australia, Ola offers its services in seven major cities -- Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra and Adelaide.

Over 40,000 drivers across Australia have registered with it since the launch in February.