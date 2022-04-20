Ola Ties Up With Karnataka Tourism Dept To Launch Tourism Campaign

Bengaluru: In line with United Nations' theme for this year's World Tourism Day, cab aggregator Ola today kicked off a tourism campaign in the state.

The campaign is being carried out in association with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation to promote and raise awareness about responsible tourism, Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge told reporters here.

As part of the campaign, popular actress and travel blogger, Shenaz Treasury embarked on an exciting road trip that spans across seven states, he said. The trip will last for 14 days and cover 21 lesser-known locations across India with Ola Outstation, Ola's smart mobility solution for inter-city travel, Kharge said.

Shenaz will explore some breathtaking architecture, ancient ruins and temples in locations such as Hampi, Aihole, Badami and Pattadakal, before heading to Andhra Pradesh. Ola Founding Partner Pranay Jivrajka said, "We are delighted to flag off this campaign with Shri Priyank Kharge, to promote a sustainable tourism ecosystem for the culturally-rich state of Karnataka through Ola Outstation."

Shenaz said she encourages people to take road trips, soak in some breathtaking experiences, and enjoy the scenic landscapes that our country has to offer.