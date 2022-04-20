Ola partners with Siemens for EV manufacturing facility

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Ola on Wednesday said it has partnered with Siemens as it looks to rapidly build its upcoming electric vehicle manufacturing facility.

This announcement comes on the heels of Ola's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to invest nearly Rs 2,400 crore towards building this facility.

Ola said that the factory which will generate almost 10,000 jobs with an initial capacity of two million units a year will be the largest scooter manufacturing facility in the world.

It will serve as Ola's global manufacturing hub catering to its customers in India as well as key markets across Europe, UK, Latin America and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand).

"Ola is delighted to partner with Siemens to build the most advanced manufacturing facility in the country," Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola, said in a statement.

"This will be our global hub and will set a benchmark in quality, scale and efficiency, demonstrating India's capability to build world class cutting edge products. We look forward to bringing this factory online in the coming months and putting our products in the hands of customers."

The factory will have almost 5,000 robots deployed across various functions.

Ola will have access to Siemens' integrated Digital Twin design and manufacturing solutions to digitalise and validate product and production ahead of actual operations.

"Siemens is a global leader in Industry 4.0 and we are proud to contribute to Ola's vision of creating a factory of the future using our automation and digitalisation expertise to ensure the highest levels of productivity and quality while enabling an agile and flexible production process," said Sunil Mathur, MD & CEO, Siemens India.

—IANS



