Ola launches services in London with 25,000 drivers

London: Ride-hailing company Ola launched its services in the UK capital on Monday, with over 25,000 drivers registered on its platform. The company said it is fully operational in London across three categories of Comfort, Comfort XL and Exec ride classes and said its focus would be on drivers, safety and a collaborative approach with local authorities and regulators. "We are thrilled to now be live in London. This is a major milestone for our business and represents the next step in our ambitions to connect people in cities throughout the country," said Simon Smith, Head of Ola International. PTI