Okinawa plans to add more dealers this year amid pandemic

New Delhi: Despite Covid-19 pandemic hampering the economic revival, electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa on Monday announced aggressive dealership expansion plans.

Accordingly, the company targets taking its dealerships to 500 from the current 350 plus network.

"The brand also plans to target sub dealers apart from the primary dealers while expanding its footprints," the company said in a statement.

"While Covid-19 has forced a slowdown across the industries, Okinawa had shared the plan to accelerate its marketing activities and strengthen its dealership network."

Recently, the brand has announced a hike in dealership margins from 8 to 11 per cent, to support the partners amidst the unprecedented Covid-19 spread.

According to the company, it would primarily be targeting cities in the states - Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam and eastern region.

"Okinawa dealership network has been operating with limited staff and in accordance with the advisory issued by the brand."

"With about 30 per cent of the dealerships operational, the brand delivered over 1,000 vehicles within a span of 30 days post the company resumed its services abiding the government rules. The aggressive expansion plan of the company follows the rising demand of electric vehicles among customers."

—IANS