Oil prices climb as US equities rebound

Oil prices ended higher as US stocks market rebounded.

The West Texas Intermediate for April delivery on Friday rose $1.15 to settle at $62.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for May delivery added $1.09 to close at $66.12 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, Xinhua reported.

US stocks ended higher on Friday as investors meditated on a batch of generally positive economic reports.

Analysts said crude futures have moved in sync with equities consecutively for the past 100 trading days, the longest such stretch in two years.

--IANS