OFBJP Australia Organised 'Mann Ki Baat' At 100 Locations All Over The Country

Manish Rai*

Sydney (The Hawk): Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) Australia Chapter organized Prime Minister’s radio program “Mann Ki Baat” at 100 locations across the country which were attended by more than 1000 people from the Indian diaspora. This special program was organized on the occasion of the 100th episode of the radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi after being elected in 2014 for the first time started the monthly radio program named “Mann Ki Baat”. However, this program was started as a one-way communication through a monologue. But it evolved into a conversation, a dialogue, and went on to become a major medium of sharing positive stories from the lives of common people of India. PM Modi ji often in “Mann ki Baat” mention individuals, NGOs, and institutions that are working on various themes, from cleanliness to running community libraries to rural entrepreneurship or Yoga, inspiring people.

Jay Shah, President, OFBJP Australia said that the Indian diaspora is very excited about the special screening of 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” and many people approached them for conducting the program at their locations. Mr. Shah further said that PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” is not only popular among the masses in India. But also with the Indians living abroad as they get very valuable information about positive things happening back home in India through this program. Adding to this Yogesh Bhatt coordinator of “Maan Ki Baat” from OFBJP Australia advised that the program was also conducted at some landmark locations like- the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Many office bearers of OFBJP, Australia managed the arrangements for the program in their respective states including- Sachin Dahiya, Ritesh Mehta, Ankur Patel, Ganesh Vallakatti, Ashutosh Agarwal, Guruduty Bhat, Piyush Satapara, Rajendra Pandey and Sthitapragyan Maharana. Also, the BJP Member of Parliament from Vadodara Shri Ranjanben Bhatt joined the program from Melbourne and famous Punjabi singer Shri Lakhbir Singh Lakha attended the program from Sydney Opera House. Other OFBJP office bearers were present at the various locations across Australia to host the “Mann Ki Baat”.

*Author is a political analyst for Middle-East and Af-Pak region and Editor of the geo-political news agency ViewsAround