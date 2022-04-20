OFB develops two bed tents for quarantine of corona patients in any terrain

New Delhi: The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has come up with a solution of two-bed tents for screening, isolation and quarantine for Covid-19 patients.

Fifty such tents have been sent to Arunachal Pradesh. OFB came up with a cost effective solution for isolation wards with the manufacture of two-bed tents with medical equipment for screening, isolation and quarantine.

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is playing an important role in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19), a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

These special tents can be used for medical emergency, medical screening, hospital triage and quarantine purposes. These tents with a floor area of 9.55 square metre are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy.

These tents can be set up in any place & terrain and help in creating additional facilities other than those in conventional hospitals within a short period of time. Ordnance Equipment Factory, Kanpur has manufactured these tents.

There is a new fumigation chamber also developed by Ordnance Factory Ambajhari (OFAJ) Nagpur for the purpose of sanitisation. It is fully portable and can be shifted with ease. It is installed at the main entrance of OFAJ Hospital.

Ordnance Factory Dehradun has handed over an indigenously made pedal operated hand washing system fitted with soap dispenser to the police authorities.

For hand sanitisers and face masks, Opto Electronics Factory Dehradun, a unit of Ordnance Factory Board has donated 2,500 bottles (100 ml each) of hand sanitisers and 1,000 face masks to the Governor of Uttarakhand.

Cordite Factory Aruvankadu, a unit of OFB handed over 100 litres of sanitisers to the Nilgiris District Police authorities in Tamil Nadu.

The High Explosives Factory (HEF) in Pune has dispatched the first batch of 2,500 litres sanitisers to HLL Belgavi.

--IANS