Of Good Food And Better Ambience

New Delhi: Named after one of the most famous characters of Shakespeare, the newly-launched property Ophelia located in the premises of Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi stays true to its name.

From outside, Ophelia looks no less than a plush night club. But the moment you step in, the lit pathway leads you to a romantic, cozy open area with white canabas on wooden, warmed up with sigris.

With music at the right volume and a dreamy feel with candescent glow that lits the space, it''s a perfect choice if you are looking for a place to enjoy dinner date in a cold winter night.

Upon crossing the open area, you are lead to indoor seating area which gives the impression of a royal ballroom at the first look. The crystal chandeliers dripping from high ceilings, illuminated lights, wooden panelling and deep red painted walls transfer one to the Victorian era.

The walls are adorned with artworks which again are inspired by Elizabethan era portraits. Even the furniture and cutlery used at Ophelia have Shakespearean influences in some way or the other.

Coming to food, Ophelia offers European and Turkish flavours. "Duck Pate" with orange gaze is one of the recommended dishes which should not be missed if you visit Ophelia. It comes with beetroot jam and a thick toast. Messed duck liver shaped in a ball structure with orange gaze on the top, and placed on cocoa sprinkled surface makes the dish alluring. Cut the ball, spread the creamy duck pate on the toast and top it with beetroot jam, that''s how you are supposed to eat it. This dish is the best bit!

From their Turkish offering, "Ballom Bread" served with three different dips - hummus, Pembe Sultan (made with beetroot) and Muhammara (made with roasted peppers), and "Mushroom Pide" are recommended.

For dessert, we recommend "Chocolate Mushroom" with Belgian praline.

From the drinks section, "Lick Me First" -- a vodka based drink stirred with gomme syrup, orange juice, dark chocolate, almond & lime juice -- is worth every sip. Another must try is "The Hamlet". The jasmine gin cocktail comes in a flask, placed inside leatherbound copy of its namesake book.

Meal for two: Rs 3500 (including taxes)

Address: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

