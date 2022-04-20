ODOP Will Change Scenario Of Skill Development In Country: President

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind has said that 'One District, One Product (ODOP)' scheme will change the scenario of the skill development in the country and appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government to promote small artisans in the rural areas through this scheme.

"Youths have to shed their mentality of rushing towards government and private jobs. Engaging themselves in some skill development would ensure their good livelihood," he said. The President suggested that the UP government promote the items of ODOP and go for product branding in other states to enable the people know how rich the state's skill and its artisan are.

People of the country should know the local skill of the artisans and hence UP government should hold exhibition for a fortnight of ODOP products in all the cities of the country and invite eminent personalities to these exhibition," he said, while adding that the country has to learn from some foreign country how to earn foreign exchange from hand made products.

Addressing the function after inaugurating the first ever ODOP summit here on Friday, Mr Kovind appealing to all the people to support in the success of the ODOP scheme, claimed this scheme can change the scenario of 117 inspirational districts( backward districts) in which eight are in UP. " These two -- Balrampur and Fatehpur in UP have already setting up food procession and bedsheet manufacturing units ," he said.

The President said that micro, small and medium enterprises are called the backbone of our economy." These enterprises are engines of inclusive development. After the agricultural sector, most people find employment in this sector. This sector generates more employment opportunities at a lower cost of capital. And the most important thing about this sector is that it creates jobs in rural and backward areas", he said.

Claiming that development of the country cannot happen without the development of UP, he said former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee always said that UP is an Uttam Pradesh and he wanted a fresh Discovery of the state. " UP is a state of eminence potential and even in politics too a person elected from UP aspires to be the PM," he said.

Referring that UP can easily become a trillion dollor economy as it has the largest number of MSME, the President said the state has the largest workforce in the country as of the total 22 crore population, 60 per cent of in the age of working class." MSME is always the backbone of the country's economy and UP can lead it through ODOP as the state has the share of 44 per cent of the country's handloom industry," he added. The President noted that industries such as handicrafts, food processing, engineering goods, carpets, readymade clothes, leather goods etc earns foreign exchange as well as provide employment. Therefore, this sector will play an important role in the development of UP. He expressed confidence that the 'One District One Product' scheme will enhance skills of local people as well as increase the reach to products. And it will result in economic progress of artisans of UP.

He said that skill development is not related to any religion or caste and there is no alternative of hard work and hence MSME has good potential to create job opportunities. 'Under the 'One District One Product' scheme, the state government has set a goal of providing employment to 25 lakh people in five years through the financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 crores," he said while expressed hope that this scheme will create large number of employment opportunities for the youth and strengthen the inclusive and sustainable development of UP.

The President also narrated how he felt after watching a stone item from Kane river of Banda in the exhibition.

He also said that the coming Kumbh mela at Allahabad would be a big challenge for the government and said that the Kumbh event has turned into a big research work for the students.

During his speech, the President lauded CM Yogi Adityanath for his pro-people schemes and termed that Ram Naik has been appointed the governor of the largest state due to be qualification and ability.

UP Governor Ram Naik in his address said that it was a big day for UP as the ODOP summit was inaugurated by the President, who himself belongs to the state. " UP will become a role model for other states in the country and the state will turn into a big economic power in coming days," he said. "After promoting the agri sector , now the government has gone for promotion of of skill development and traditional small products which is a big thing," he said. Mr Naik said on his suggestion, the UP government started the state's foundation day on January 24, when the ODOP programme was launched in 2018. UNI