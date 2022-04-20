ODOP To Generate 25 Lakh Jobs In 5 Years In UP: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that 'One District, One Product (ODOP)' programme in the state would generate 25 lakh new jobs for the youths during the next five years.

ODOP will certainly boost the employment sector in a big way when around two crore people would be brought above the poverty line by providing jobs to 5 lakh people every year," said the CM. Addressing the first ever ODOP summit here after it was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, Mr Adityanath said that ODOP will prevent exodus from the state and the villages.

"Now the youths would get jobs in their own villages, district and state and they will not have to move to other states for earning their living," he said. The CM said that he got the idea of the ODOP after he visited Bangkok last year when he was showed how Thailand developed.

"UP has abundant potential and no other state in the country has such thing that every district in UP has unique product identification," he said.

Admitting that there was a big challenge before the BJP government when it took the reign in March 2017, the CM said, "We had drawn strategy for faster projects to make the people self-reliant and ODOP is one of it."

He said that the investors meet in February, 2018 attracted more than Rs 4.28 lakh crore investment and due to our efforts Rs 60,000 crores investment had already been inaugurated by the Prime Minister recently.

The CM said that in this ODOP summit, the government was distributing loan amounting over Rs 1006.94 crores to 4095 beneficiaries.

Earlier welcoming the guests, UP MSME minister Satyadeo Pachauri, said that ODOP will directly benefit over 6 lakhs artisans of the state, who are being ignored in the past. "The ODOP will generate a new ray of hope for the youths, who were early ignoring their parental profession, but now with government promotion they would join the traditional profession of their family," he said. UNI