ODOP Scheme Has Become Foundation Stone Of Self-Reliant India: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated 13 projects of industrial estates and the One District, One Product programme of common facility centres and said that ODOP scheme has become the foundation stone of self-reliant India.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Traditional craftsmen, artisans, and young entrepreneurs in the state who were once disappointed now have enthusiasm on their faces. UP's ODOP scheme has now become the foundation of a self-reliant India." The Chief Minister also honored traditional artisans and craftsmen from various districts in the event and said that labelling Uttar Pradesh as BIMARU was a "political mindset."

The word "BIMARU" is an acronym that refers to the poor economic conditions of states and is also used to imply that some states have lagged behind in terms of economic growth, healthcare, and education.

He highlighted the transformative shift in perspective, noting that Uttar Pradesh has now become the second-largest economy in the country. "Our current objective is to propel UP into the position of the leading economy in the nation," Yogi emphasised.

Addressing the curtain raiser ceremony of the second edition of the International Trade Show held at Lok Bhavan on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "Traditional craftsmen, artisans, and young entrepreneurs in the state who were once disappointed now have enthusiasm on their faces. UP's ODOP scheme has now become the foundation of a self-reliant India."

On this occasion, he inaugurated 13 projects of industrial estates and ODOP CFCs. He also honored traditional artisans and craftsmen from various districts.

During his address, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to the MSME department, extended congratulations to new entrepreneurs, and bestowed honors upon skilled craftsmen and artisans in the state.

He highlighted the success of last year's International Trade Show in Greater Noida, which set a new record and served as a robust platform to showcase Uttar Pradesh's potential.

He said, "For the first time, more than 500 foreign buyers participated, and it engaged around 70,000 people with a footfall of 3 lakh."

CM Yogi also announced that the second edition of the International Trade Show will take place in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29. Through this event, Uttar Pradesh is once again going to demonstrate its capabilities to the global community.

CM Yogi mentioned that artisans, craftsmen, and young entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh had the capability, but they lacked encouragement from the government and a suitable platform. The state had numerous units of MSMEs for centuries, but due to continuous government neglect and 'Inspector Raj,' entrepreneurs were distressed and forced to migrate.

"In 2018, we initiated the ODOP scheme, enabling traditional industries to enter the market and providing technological support. As a result, UP's ODOP has now become a unique scheme in the country. ODOP has become the foundation stone of a self-reliant India, bringing pride to Uttar Pradesh", Yogi added.

The Chief Minister noted the positive transformation among young entrepreneurs who were previously discouraged. Today, they are filled with excitement and confidence, believing that their products are ready for global competition.



Underlining the significant growth in exports from Rs 86 thousand crores to Rs 2 lakh crores, he highlighted the resulting increase in employment opportunities.

"To boost up young entrepreneurs, we have started Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana in this budget, under which interest-free loans are being provided," he added.

CM Yogi further informed that on February 19, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the fourth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) of UP. On this occasion, the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be laid in a single day. This initiative will directly provide jobs to 33 lakh youth of the state.

He emphasised that the establishment of industries under these schemes will lead to infrastructure development, including roads, electricity, and drinking water facilities. The initiative will generate new jobs.

The Chief Minister extended an invitation to all young entrepreneurs to participate in the second edition of the International Trade Show, scheduled for September in Greater Noida.

He urged them to witness UP's potential during the trade show. He said that despite so much happening in the state, people used to say that UP is not progressing. However, by showcasing our capabilities in the International Trade Show, no one will consider UP as an underdeveloped state.

"Today, UP has risen above the category of a BIMARU state," he said.

On this occasion, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, IIDC Manoj Kumar, ACS Amit Mohan Prasad, India Expo Mart President Rakesh Kumar, department officials, public representatives and handicrafts men, artisans and young entrepreneurs from across the state were present.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on this occasion laid the foundation stone of industrial establishments in Rae Bareli, Mau, Pratapgarh and Mahoba under MSME Cluster Park Scheme. He also laid the foundation stone of the Trade Promotion Center in Gomti Nagar Lucknow under Infrastructure and Export Scheme.

He further laid the foundation stone for ODOP CFC projects in Kaushambi and Gonda. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of mini industrial areas of Bilhaur Kanpur Nagar, Pachrawan Rae Bareli and Ayodhya.

He also laid the foundation stone of new buildings of District Industrial Centers in Kaushambi, Amethi and Varanasi.

CM Yogi honored skilled laborers who have done outstanding work with their expertise. This included recognition under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman for Rahul (Carpenter) from Barabanki, Nidhi Malhotra (Tailor) from Lucknow, and Firoz Ahmad (Cobbler) from Sitapur.

Under the ODOP Training and Toolkit Distribution Scheme, Ranjeet Kumar (Woodwork) from Raebareli, Sarita Bharti (Chikankari) from Lucknow, and Pratibha Yadav (Textile Production) from Hardoi were honored.

Under the UP Mati Kala Puraskar, Krishna Kumar Prajapati (Terracotta) from Gorakhpur, Puspa Prajapati (Black Pottery) from Azamgarh, and Dharmu (Decorative Flowerpots) from Sonbhadra were recognized. In the Khadi and Village Industries Board, Shabana Khatoon from Lucknow, Shishupal from Meerut, and Krishnpal from Amroha were honored with the State-level Village Industry Awards. —ANI