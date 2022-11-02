Odisha: The Dhamnagar by-election campaign is over

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): On Tuesday evening, the election campaign for the Dhamnagar (SC) assembly constituency in the Bhadrak district of Odisha came to a conclusion.

The BJP nominated Suryabansi Suraj, the son of the late MLA Bishnu Sethi, while the BJD fielded Abanti Das.

Following the passing of sitting BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi on September 19, a by-election was required.

Baba Harekrushna Sethi has been proposed by the Congress for the by-election.

Rajendra Das, a BJD rebel candidate, and Pavitra Mohan Das, an independent candidate, are both vying for the MLA position.

Senior officials from the opposition BJP and Congress, the incumbent BJD, and two independent candidates' supporters have all campaigned in the district.

Throughout order to win over voters, the BJD and BJP have staged more roadshows, gatherings, and rallies in the assembly district.

The candidates have also participated in a number of door-to-door campaigns in an effort to win over voters.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate were Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu, former Union Minister Pratap Sarangi, BJP state president Samir Mohanty, and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Tuesday, Pradhan spoke at a rally in Dhusuri and conducted road shows in the panchayat.

Speaking to the populace, he criticised the BJD administration for failing to create a medical college in Bhadrak.

CM in February 2020 requesting the development of a medical college in the Bhadrak district with 60% funding from the Center, according to Pradhan. But, he claimed, nothing has been done.

During the public rally, the Union Minister also brought up the case of female blackmailer Archana Nag.

According to him, the lower-level officials in the administration are deeply corrupt, and the MLAs and Ministers of the ruling party are involved in a blackmailing case.

Investigations into the matter have begun by central agencies. No one can escape it, according to Pradhan.

Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister and leader of the BJD, gave virtual rallies yesterday in 13 locations and urged the populace to support the party's SHG-born candidate Abanti Das.

Varsha Priyadarshini, an actress from Hollywood, joined other prominent BJD officials and ministers on the penultimate day of the campaign to canvass support for the BJD candidate in the November 3 by-election.

Sarat Pattnayak, the president of the state congress, Suresh Chandra Routray, Niranjan Patnaik, and Santosh Singh Saluja, among others, are vying for votes on behalf of their party's nominee.

The opposition BJP and the ruling BJD both accused the other of engaging in electoral fraud, while the Congress said that both parties were using large sums of money to sway votes.

There are a total of five candidates running in the by-election, which will be held on November 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the constituency where 2,38,417 people can cast a ballot.

To ensure a fair and peaceful by-election, four companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two from the Border Security Force (BSF), are being deployed.

In addition to this, sources reported that 10 platoons of Odisha police have been sent.

Voting will take place on Thursday, but the results won't be known until November 6.

