Odisha: Girl assists her father in making idols during Durga Puja to run household

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India]: A 28-year-old girl is assisting her father in making idols during Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar. Her father is very proud of her as she "works like a son" to run the household.

Speaking to ANI, Sumitra Behera said, "I left my studies after Class VII and joined my father to help him at every workplace as he is ageing. I learned to make idols during the last 7-8 years, and am now giving the final touch at every pandal during the festive season. I am very happy that I could help my father in his profession and make him smile at the workplace."

These days, she is busy with her father in giving a final touch to the goddess Durga's idols.

"I am 28 years old and belong to Cuttack district but now staying in Bhubaneswar to make idols. We are seven sisters and nine members in my family including my father and mother. My father is a renowned artist and has been making idols for the last 50 years," she added.

Sumitra Behera is younger in her family and helps her father Abhimanyu Behera, who is a well-known idol maker in twin-city Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

"I have crafted several idols during the festive season and given the final touch to idols like lord Ganesha, goddess Durga and Maa Laxmi and many more with my father at workshops in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. I took around 8-10 days to complete the idols following decorative items," she added.

Sumitra's father Abhimanyu Behera told ANI that he was very lucky to have Sumitra as a daughter.

"She is my younger daughter among seven sisters but works like a son and handles my business. I am proud of my daughter, who always stands with me and helps to run the household," he said.

—ANI