Odisha: Dana Majhi's daughter from Kalahandi clears matriculation exam

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Chandini Majhi, daughter of the much talked about Dana Majhi has achieved success in her matriculation exam. She and her two younger sisters have been pursuing their studies at the Kalinga Institute of Social sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar.





Dana Majhi of Melaghar village under Thuamul-Rampur Block of Kalahandi district had made news headlines in 2016 when he walked for a distance of 10 kilometres carrying the body of his deceased wife on his shoulder. Following the incident Dr Achyuta Samanta, Loksabha MP from Kandhamal and Founder, KIIT and KISS had extended his helping hand by helping the sisters to pursue their studies at KISS.





Hearing the success of Chandini, the joy of the primitive tribal people knew no bounds. They conveyed their gratitude to Dr Achyuta Samanta for extending his helping hand in time of need to enable the girls to shape their career.





As per the official release, tribal students of KISS who are provided free education with all facilities achieved a cent per cent result in the Matriculation Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.





As many as 629 students passed the exam, securing more than 70 per cent of the total marks. In contrast to the 97.89 percentage of results achieved by the students statewide, KISS has achieved a cent per cent result. As many as 1,900 students had appeared in the exam. Mohan Charan Raita of the Saura tribe of Gajapati district has emerged as the topper of KISS by securing 540 marks in aggregate.





Achyuta Samanta tweeted, "You may recall Dana Majhi, whose story of plight rattled nations. Moved by her tragedy, @kissfoundation offered a helping hand by admitting his three daughters to pursue their studies in the residential facility in Bhubaneswar."





"The eldest one, Chandni Majhi, has cleared the matriculation examination, the results of which were declared today. The villagers are elated to learn about her performance. This is my happiness to see girls taking charge of presiding over their destiny. And this is an example of KISS unlocking every frontier. We are proud of such stories of inspiration and hope," Samanta tweeted. (ANI)











