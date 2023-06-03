Odisha train crash: Prelim report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; Death toll mounts to 288

Balasor/ Bhubaneswar: At least 288 people were killed and over 1,100 were injured in the worst rail accident in India in nearly three decades on Saturday when three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore district. Officials submitted a preliminary inquiry report into the incident.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and authorities from disaster management briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the tragedy scene. At the hospital, he also connected with some of the wounded.

"I do not have words to express my pain... No one would be spared and strong action would be taken against those found guilty. Instructions have been given to ensure proper and speedy investigation into the tragedy," Modi said, adding that more focus will be given to the security of rail passengers.—Inputs from Agencies