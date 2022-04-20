Odisha requests Centre for immediate supply of 15 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Government on Tuesday urged for 15 to 20 lakh advance doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre.

Additional chief secretary (Health and Family Welfare) of the state Odisha, PK Mohapatra wrote a letter to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging for additional doses of the vaccine to ensure that the planned vaccination sessions are conducted smoothly in the coming days.

In the letter, Mohapatra stated, "Odisha has already administered more than 35.67 lakh doses of vaccine to Health Care Workers, Front line Workers and Citizens 45 years & above, Since 1 st April 2021, the average vaccination coverage of the State is more than 2.31 lakh per day."

"As on April 6th, we have stock of 3, 47,180 doses of Covishield and 1,36,820 doses of Covaxin vaccine with peripheral Cold Chain Points. Presently, there is NIL stock of Covishield vaccine in all Regional & District vaccine stores in the State", read the letter.













"In addition to this, State has received 3, 49,130 doses of Covishield on Tuesday which will be distributed soon. With the available stock in the State and the current trend of vaccination coverage by the districts, we can conduct vaccination sessions in the State for another three days only. After that, there will be stock out of Covishield vaccine in the entire State," read the letter by Mohapatra

"As this will adversely impact timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay vaccination of more vulnerable persons, especially in view of the rising Covid cases the State, I would like to reiterate that at least 15 to 20 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine may kindly be allocated to Odisha immediately for conducting planned session smoothly in coming days," said Mohapatra in the letter.

Earlier today, Dr Niranjan Mishra, Director of Health of Odisha told ANI, "In Odisha, the situation is not that grave but the second wave is moving fast. Specific instructions have been given to the districts where cases are rising. We have asked all govt hospitals to keep Covid beds ready for any emergency."

On April 3, the Odisha government announced that Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed for public darshan on all Sundays for sanitisation from April 4 in view of increasing cases of COVID-19.

On April 5, the Odisha government imposed a night curfew in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri between 10 pm and 5 am in view of rising COVID cases.

Odisha on Monday reported 571 new cases, as per the State Health Department. (ANI)



