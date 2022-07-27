Odisha reports 1,174 new Covid cases, 1 death

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 1,174 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while there was another fatality, the health department said.

There are 7,011 active COVID-19 cases, of which 1,642 are in Khurda district and 1,290 in Sundargarh, according to a bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 5.46 per cent as the cases were detected out of 21,488 samples tested. As many as 155 children were among the new patients.

Khurda district, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 316 infections, followed by 261 in Sundargarh.

The toll rose to 9,136 as a 63-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state had logged 662 cases and two fatalities on Tuesday.

The infection tally rose to 13,09,085, including 12,92,885 recoveries as 1,216 more people recuperated in the past 24 hours, it added.—PTI